Unhappy with sibling’s marriage, sister stages kidnap drama in Pune

In a twisted series of events, the Alandi police received a false kidnapping complaint as the alleged victim herself refuted the claims made her own sister, who according to officials, staged the drama.

A 23-year-old woman claimed that her sister was kidnapped while they were taking a walk post dinner on Saturday near their house in Vikaswadi Dhanere area of Alandi. However, when the police found the girl, she discredited her older sister’s account.

“The complaint filed by the elder sister stated that the victim had been kidnapped, however, the victim recorded a statement disregarding the same. She is married to the man who, her sister claimed had kidnapped her and produced a marriage certificate from 2016. Her father was against their marriage as the boy is a distant relative of the girl,” said senior police inspector (PI) Ravindra Chaudhar of Alandi police station.

Two of the five accused have been identified asPrasad Kale and Arun Chaudhury Doghe. The two, according to the complainant, had arrived in a white Maruti Swift car registered in Pimpri Chinchwad to a person called Akshay Pote.

A case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alandi police station against five men including Kale.The police will now present their findings of the complaint being false in court.

