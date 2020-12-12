‘Universal Covid-19 vaccination for everyone is not necessary’

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:31 IST

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who chairs the Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said that universal vaccination for Covid-19 is not necessary although he may be a minority voice in the matter. The financial cost of handling just one disease would be a massive task which has a case fatality rate of below 3 per cent, Salunkhe added.

The first case of Covid-19 in Pune was reported on March 9. What is your observation of how Pune handled the pandemic?

A: It is true that no one anticipated that the situation would get so bad. However, I do believe that in February when we had the state committee meeting on communicable diseases, which I had chaired in the presence of secretary health, Maharashtra, I had predicted that we will have serious problems and we should be prepared. No one anticipated even in the US or India that we would be hit so hard by the pandemic. Compared to March 2020, a lot of water has flown under the bridge. Pune could have saved lives and reduced the number of positive cases too. The picture today is a combination of the natural factors and the intervention carried out by the administration. During Ganesh festival and post it, we saw a drastic surge which is why the city saw such a rise in cases. I was very vocal during every meeting that we, Punekars, did not behave very responsibly.

Q: Pune, fortunately, has not been hit hard by the second wave as much as Delhi or even Mumbai post Diwali season. What could be the reason for the same?

A: The credit cannot be attributed to the interventions by the administration alone or the citizens ‘responsible behaviour’, as we did see large crowds rushing towards the market during the festive season. The truth is that the sero survey, both in Pune and in PCMC, showed that more than half the population in congested areas was already hit by the pandemic, however, small the scale of the study was. In simple words, we can say that the first wave of the virus already did the damage that it could, which is the main reason why the second wave did not hit us so hard. Now, we need to maintain this plateau and without much fluctuation in the numbers, if we can maintain this till December end, then by June we will be in a much better situation, unless there is some change in the virus strain. Also the district administration did consider our interventions, Pune was the first in the state to form the technical task force. Also, a task force by the divisional commissioner involved communities and so Pune did undertake such measures to curb the virus spread.

Q: Pune district reported the highest number of cases in the country. The administration states it is because of accurate reporting. Your comments.

A: It is true. Pune or even Maharashtra for that matter did accurate reporting of each and every case which did not happen in most states. We saw hundreds of people gathering for elections and other public events, but no new Covid-19 cases being reported. In Maharashtra, we had clear instructions about reporting the actual numbers from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and also Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Q: The next big challenge for the administration is the large scale vaccination drive.

A: I am actually of the view that universal vaccination for Covid-19 is not necessary although I may be a minority voice in the matter. The financial cost of handling just one disease would be a massive task which has a case fatality rate of below 3%. For example, if the cost of one dose is Rs 250 which would be the cheapest so the cost of two doses would be about Rs 500. So, we would need about Rs 7,000 crore to vaccinate about 60% of the country’s population, in addition to this we will need funds for cold chain management and cold storage transportation. So, this would mean that the cost to vaccinate the entire population against one virus which has a low fatality rate would be higher than the entire health budget of the state. Plus, this is just the one-time cost. The health system has so many issues to handle including TB, leprosy, malaria which has a higher case fatality rate. We must think in a balanced manner. Obviously vaccines are needed. It would be unwise to say we do not need a vaccine, but we need to address who needs to be vaccinated, how much and in what manner. The right approach would be to selectively vaccinate people. Like right now, the government said that the first priority would be healthcare workers and frontline warriors.

Q: Pune’s contribution to the pandemic has been noticed across the globe as some of the prestigious institutes located in the city.

A: The technical and administrative expertise that we have in Pune is also one of the reasons why the district could handle the situation much better. National Institute of Virology (NIV) and National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) are both under the ICMR. In addition, we have Pune University’s National Centre For Cell Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (ISSER) and also Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL). All these prestigious institutes provide the knowledge bank during the pandemic, not only for the country but, for the world. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is also in focus now for vaccination.

Q: What does Pune’s health infrastructure need right now?

A: I have been in touch with the PMC commissioner and am now working on a universal public health plan when we found that we have three or four sectors which need to be addressed like water supply management, waste management, pollution and other departments. These need to be attached to health planning. If we can provide better water to citizens, we can avoid many diseases like jaundice. Secondly, we need to strengthen the primary health centres which will play a major role in avoiding epidemics and pandemics. We do not necessarily need a 500-bed tertiary care to meet our health requirements, but a vast network of PMC clinics with manpower and infrastructure. We also need private hospitals, but we need a law in place to ensure that they do not exploit the poor or the middle class.

Q: Do you think that we will be in a better position if a new virus would hit us again next time or will the situation remain the same?

A: If we do not learn from the mistakes that we made during this pandemic, then we will be equally hit by the next disease. The government of India will now have to totally restructure the health infrastructure of the country. We have to have aggressive surveillance for every potentially epidemics. Every district level hospital must be manned to have specialists and ensure that every required human resource is trained for public health and curative functioning even at block level and villages level. It was one of my recommendations that by 2030 we must ensure a tertiary care hospital with ICU, intensivist, pulmonologist and other specialists for every district in the country.