Vegetable prices stabilise after reduced demand and steady supply in Pune

Prices of vegetables at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune, has stabilised on Sunday, due to the arrival of the monsoon, according to officials.

“The arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra finds reflection in the prices of vegetables at the wholesale market. Along with that, reduced demand and constant supply of vegetables is responsible for the stabilisation of prices after a long time,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune.

Prices of only cauliflower, drumstick showed an increasing trend. On Sunday, the price of cauliflower increased from ₹80-₹120 per 10 kilogramme to ₹180-₹200 per 10 kilogramme, at the same time price of drumstick increased from ₹400-₹500 per 10 kilogramme to ₹500-₹650 per 10 kilogramme.

Meanwhile, tomato was sold at ₹180-₹200 per 10kg as against ₹160-₹200 per 10kg last week.

Potato was sold at ₹90-₹150 per 10kg as compared to ₹100-₹160 per 10kg last week.

Onions were sold at ₹150-₹120 per 10kg as against ₹100-₹150 per 10kg last week.

At least 180 bags of onions and 40 vehicles with potatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Nine vehicles with tomatoes and eight with green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:55 IST