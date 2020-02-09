Vegetables go easy on the pocket in Pune as supply replenishes market

pune

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:47 IST

This week, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard was abuzz with activity with as many 2,195 trucks rolling into the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market.

With abundant supply of vegetables like tomatoes, bitter gourd, beetroot and french beans, the prices have reduced. Onions, too, made a comeback in the market, decreasing the rates from Rs 200 to 270 per 10 kg last week to Rs 180 to Rs 220 per 10 kg this week.

At least 893 trucks filled with vegetables arrived in the market on Sunday which consisted of 881 trucks of onions and potatoes, while 421 trucks filled with fruits also entered the market this week.

“Supply of green chillies from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka reduced this week, leading to an increase in price to Rs 250 to Rs 350 per 10kg this week as compared to Rs 200 to Rs 300 last week,” said Babasaheb Bibave, head of the vegetable department of APMC, Pune.

While potato cost is down to Rs 130 to 200 per 10 kg this week, okra is priced at Rs 300 to 350 per 10kg, tomato at Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs 150 to Rs 200 per 10kg, beans at Rs 100 to Rs 150 and beetroot at Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg.

“Supply of coconut has also reduced, demand has increased, leading to it being sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs2,000 this week,” added Bibave.

Leafy vegetables also came in large quantities with 1.5 lakh bundles of coriander and 70,000 bundles of fenugreek.

However, there has been a rise of Rs 3 to Rs5 in the price of fruits like papaya (Rs 5 to Rs 20), musk melon (Rs 10 to Rs 30) and lemons per sack (Rs 150 to RS 350).