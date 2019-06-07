Vision document details steps to make Pune carbon neutral by 2030

The special report Pathway to Taking Pune towards Carbon Neutrality by 2030 by Pune International Centre (PIC) states Pune is still at an early stage to become a model urban centre.

The report researched by Pune International Centre was released at the Sumant Moolgaonkar Auditorium, ICC Trade Tower by Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitiribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Raghunath Mashelkar, president, PIC.

The peri-urban region of Pune with its two municipal councils, three cantonment boards, three census towns and 842 villages , with a population of about 14 million by 2030 offers a unique opportunity to start on the right foot, states the report.

The report was released at the function to celebrate World Environment Day 2019 where Amitav Mallik, the lead author of the report gave a brief introduction, highlighting the importance for a city like Pune to take the lead in combating climate change action.

“The report is a vision document of what every city should aspire for in the future and elaborated on the key recommendations of the pathway report towards realising the vision,” said Mallik.

While Karmalkar appreciated the pioneering efforts of the environment team and other experts wished success for the challenging task undertaken for the next decade, he highlighted importance of taking individual pledges shared during the event for starting a movement in climate action. He appealed to people to join the movement and cited examples from the past ages where climate change events were impactful enough to lead to extinction of dinosaurs.

Mashelkar said Pune International Centre is keen to contribute for the cause of environment and wants to create a people’s movement in Pune to move towards becoming one of the first cities to achieve carbon neutrality in the next 10-12 years. The eminent scientist proposed an ambitious goal for the year 2020. He called it Mission 20-20-20, a set of three ambitions to be achieved with collective efforts.

“Pune will strive to Increase its green cover by 20% by 2020 over what was there in 2015, Pune will strive to increase use of solar energy by 20% by 2020 over what was there in 2015 and Pune will strive to reduce its overall water use by 20% by 2020 from the level during 2015,” he said.

The Pune International Centre function also screened selected scenes collated from interesting documentaries and presented them as Climate Change: Facts and Hope, focusing on how urgent climate action is the most important need on this environment day.

