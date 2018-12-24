Visit Pune’s Bhimthadi Jatra for a taste of rural and rustic flavours

A part of the Indian countryside came to life in the middle of the cosmopolitan city of Pune. Decorated with multi-colored festoons and a bullock cart, visitors ushered into the rustic world of the 13th Bhimthadi Jatra, one of the biggest rural carnivals in the city. Spread over five days, the Jatra aims to bridge the gap between the rural and urban by becoming the platform for many self-help groups and communities from various villages across Maharashtra to display their talent. This jatra will be held at the college of agricultural ground, Sinchannagar, till December 26.

The concept is the brainchild of Sunanda Pawar, whose idea was to help self-help groups get a market. This year, there are at least 200 stalls at the carnival. There are numerous food stalls and also stalls that are specifically handpicked for the fair called ‘Bhimthadi select’. “Last year, this jatra (fair) had almost four lakh visitors, may be this year it might go beyond that number. Most of these stalls actual sales too,” said Sunanda Pawar.

This year, the main attraction are traditional games like ‘Viti dandu’ (field games), ‘Kachkavdya’, Gajge, ‘Lagori’, skipping rope and marbles. Girls dressed in traditional ‘parkar polka’, hailing from Sharadanagar, and Baramati, teach the children as well as adults how to play these games.

There is also a bioscope, specially made by Shweta Mahamuni which attracts people to come and watch images whirling inside a big hand-run machine, just like in a typical rural jatra.

Though the products are expensive in Bhimthadi Select, Saee Pawar Negi, who was overlooking this section justifies it and said, “Each of these stalls are handpicked. The stalls are by designers and NGOs who are working on saving the styles and designs which are rare. Like for example, Indigo farmers have almost become nil, or handloom karagirs are hard to find with power looms taking over, thus, this kind of special jatra is important too. The other cities are now slowly recognising the need for such spaces and are willing to spend more to save these heirlooms, but Pune is yet to open up for such shopping,” she said.

This year, Bhimthadi Jatra has thoughtfully made sit outs for people to rest while walking around and also have shopping carts. The food stalls are as usual the biggest draw with a well-designated place for vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food lovers.

For Ajinkya Ghule, this is his second visit to Bhimthadi and this year, he is enjoying strolling around the stalls. “I love the food stalls which remind me of my home and I enjoy eating chulivarcha mutton dishes,” he said.

Japanese Ikuko Kobayashi, who was visiting the jatra, said, “I love the rustic feel of this fair, and there is plenty of interesting products to look at which are new for me,” she said.

Programme schedule

December 25: Experience unique “Abhanga repost” - Marathi Abhangas in Jazz , 7pm onwards.

December 26: Performance by Spandan- Kathak and Bollywood fusion, 7pm onwards.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 16:41 IST