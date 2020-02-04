Wadgaon firing: Trio arrested for attempt to murder

pune

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:50 IST

The Pune police, on Monday night, arrested three persons in a case involving the firing of a gun at a carwash centre in Vadgaon Budhurk on Monday afternoon.

The three accused have been identified as Arjun alias RJ Vitthal Kamble, 19, a resident of Tukainagar in Wadgaon; Raju alias Babya Deepak More, 19, a resident of Samarthnagar in Hingane; and Vishal alias Vishlya Anil Bhande, 19, a resident of Indiranagar area of Bibwewadi, according to the police.

A gun was fired at the a carwash centre named iCreate Car Hub at 2.20 pm.

The man who was the intended target of the firing has been identified as Pandurang More, owner of the carwash centre.

More, 42, a resident of Narhe lodged a complaint at Sinhgad police station on Monday night.

According to him, there were no casualties, however, the assailants damaged two cars that were parked inside the centre.

The police estimated the worth of the damage to be worth Rs 15,000.

One of the three accused alleged that More had tipped the police off regarding a marijuana business run by his mother, according to the complainant.

Kamble is accused of firing a round in More’s direction, while the other two charged towards him with sharp weapons, said police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 143, 147, 148, 149 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1) and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act has been registered at Sinhgad road police station.

Assistant police inspector SV Umre of Sinhgad road police station is investigating the case.