Waiter arrested for cloning cards, swiping Rs 95,000

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:20 IST

A man working as a waiter at a restaurant was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday for using a skimmer on the card swipe machine used at the restaurant and cloning the cards swiped through it.

“So far we are not sure if he has done this with other customers. The work was done by the cyber crime cell and told to us. We have arrested him today (Sunday) and produced in the court. We will know more after interrogation,” said police inspector (crime) Kadam of Bhosari police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Umesh Anvekar, (35), of Srinagar in Pimple-Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Anvekar had visited a restaurant and bar called Madhuban in Landewadi, Bhosari.

He had visited the restaurant along with few acquaintances on December 4. A few days later, transactions were made from cards owned by three of the people who dined at the restaurant without their knowledge, according to the complainant.

One of the three cards was swiped for Rs 50,000, the second one for Rs 25,000 and the third one for Rs 19,500. Consequently, a total of Rs 94,500 was swiped through three cards, according to the police.

Upon investigation, the cards were found to have been cloned through information stolen through a skimmer that was probably installed in the machine used at the restaurant.

A case under Sections 379 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 43 with 66, 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Bhosari police station.