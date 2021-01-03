e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Waiter arrested for cloning cards, swiping Rs 95,000

Waiter arrested for cloning cards, swiping Rs 95,000

pune Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:20 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

A man working as a waiter at a restaurant was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday for using a skimmer on the card swipe machine used at the restaurant and cloning the cards swiped through it.

“So far we are not sure if he has done this with other customers. The work was done by the cyber crime cell and told to us. We have arrested him today (Sunday) and produced in the court. We will know more after interrogation,” said police inspector (crime) Kadam of Bhosari police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Umesh Anvekar, (35), of Srinagar in Pimple-Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Anvekar had visited a restaurant and bar called Madhuban in Landewadi, Bhosari.

He had visited the restaurant along with few acquaintances on December 4. A few days later, transactions were made from cards owned by three of the people who dined at the restaurant without their knowledge, according to the complainant.

One of the three cards was swiped for Rs 50,000, the second one for Rs 25,000 and the third one for Rs 19,500. Consequently, a total of Rs 94,500 was swiped through three cards, according to the police.

Upon investigation, the cards were found to have been cloned through information stolen through a skimmer that was probably installed in the machine used at the restaurant.

A case under Sections 379 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 43 with 66, 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Bhosari police station.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In