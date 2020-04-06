War against Covid-19 myths has Pune scientists helping world keep it real

pune

Under the umbrella of Indian Scientists’ Response to Covid-19 (ISRC), a team of scientists, graphic designers and translators from around the country have also come together to bust myths, hoaxes and superstitions surrounding the virus.

Professor and astronomer Surhad More from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (Iucaa) has developed software to translate from text to images, the information regarding Covid-19 (coronavirus) that is being collated from all around the globe. These images are being “translated” into 16 different languages.

“We are group of scientists, collectively trying to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, this involves trying to burst myths on social media, trying to take the data, and go through newly available literature how they can be used to inform the public, part of the motivation having behind the group,” said More.

The group aims to communicate evidence-based scientific understanding to the society in times of uncertainty.

In a statement issued on Saturday, R Ramanujam, theoretical computer scientist at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, and coordinator of the ISRC, said, that the group started with about 10 and now has 400 scientists, engineers, social scientists and journalists from different parts of India. “A nanometre sized virus has brought the world to its heels. For the person on the street, this is hard to fathom. Our group not only tries to debunk the hoaxes that are going viral but is also spreading general scientific awareness by various other means. This is critical since the success of measures coming from the government depends on citizens playing their role rationally,” he said.

Biologist Sandhya Koushika of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research always wanted to be a part of the something that clears misunderstandings about Covid-19 in simple language. “ISRC’s grassroots effort has brought together knowledgeable and enthusiastic people invested in the same goals. Coordinating the hoax busting team has been rewarding,” she said.

Myths busted

There is no evidence to suggest mosquitoes transmit the Sars-Cov-2 according to the ISRC hoax busters. It is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Several astrologers and spiritual masters have claimed that the calendar followed by the spread of coronavirus follows a certain pattern that can be predicted by astrology. Countering this claim the hoax busters have released social media material making it clear that the motion of planets do not impact human bodies and tiny microorganisms. Moreover, they say, there is no evidence of any influence of eclipses and calendrical objects like Nakshatra and Rahu on human life. There is no connection, whatsoever, between astrological beliefs and the spread of epidemics, they warn.

How to access?

The hoax busting messages in English and 14 Indian languages are available at the ISRC group website: https://indscicov.in/busting-hoaxes/. The short and simple social media messages are available for downloading and sharing freely and have been designed in collaboration with the Association of Designers of India. The website also hosts detailed responses with additional references to scientific evidence and technical manuscripts.