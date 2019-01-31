Warning period will reduce in future wars, says Lt Gen Ashok Ambre at event in Pune

In the future, wars would be fought with technology and advanced weapons, circumstances will change very quickly and the warning period will reduce. Seeing that the Indian Army has the greatest contribution to national security and for this contribution, we must always be trained, prepared and ready,” said Lieutenant General Ashok Ambre, Ati Vishist Seva Medal Bar, Sena Medal, Quartermaster General, during the celebrations of completion of 250 years of the 1st Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry (Jangi Paltan), at the Aundh Military Station on Wednesday.

Jangi Paltan is one of the oldest battalions of the Indian Army and in the current scenario of changing warfare tactics, new techniques of the 21st century would have to be adopted and inculcated. “Wars will not be fought be according to old rules. We should be ready to face such circumstances and challenges. We must always hone our war capability and techniques,” added Lt Gen Ambre, while addressing serving and retired members of the Paltan and encouraging them to move ahead with the changing times.

On completion of 250 years of the battalion, Ambre said, “We complete 250 wonderful years and exactly 50 years ago in 1968, in the same city (Ghorpadi, Pune) the Jangi Paltan celebrated 200 years and a ceremonial parade was carried out. Repeating the tradition, today as well a brilliant drill was presented. It is a great honour to be commissioned into the Jangi Paltan and with this honour we also have a great responsibility to uphold the values and tradition of the Paltan. I salute those who gave their lives for the Paltan and am thankful to their family members.”

Jangi Paltan is famous for its valour and sacrifice it has showcased in wars all over the world. “Jangi means warrior. The Paltan has proved for 250 years, their capacity, capability and endurance in all the wars they fought,” said Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd), who was the Corps Commander when the Paltan was in Auranchal Pradesh.

Felicitation

To commemorate this historic milestone and to celebrate the glory and service to the nation a ceremonial parade, which was reviewed by the senior most serving officer of the battalion. The veer naris and next of kin of the martyrs of the battalion were felicitated during the event to commemorate their supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. A wreath-laying ceremony was also organised as a solemn memorial service in the honour of the gallant martyrs who laid down their lives for the glory of the battalion. In addition a release of special first day cover by the Army Postal Service, and numerous in house events were also organised.

After being felicitated, Satyaman Laxman Rane, son of Havaldar Laxman Rane (who was awarded the Vir Chakra, posthumously), said, “I was only eight years old when my father died, I was studying in Class 3. It was a very difficult time for us then. After that I joined the Belgaum hostel which was provided to me with the help of the Army. I wanted to join the army, but my mother did not allow me to do so. However, I plan to encourage my children to join the Army, my son is in Class 12 and my daughter also is a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).”

Generations ensure legacy of service is essence of the Paltan

Being the third oldest battalion of the Indian Army legacy is the essence of the Jangi Paltan. Families have served in the battalion and the Paltan has numerous stories of valour to be told. The current commanding officer of the 1st Maratha Light Infantry, Col Vikrant S Shinde, is too, a second generation officer serving in the battalion.

Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd), who was the Corps Commander when the Jangi Paltan was posted at Tawang Clemta Boomla (Arunachal Pradesh), said, “George Fernandes was the defence minister then and I took him to the 1st battalion, Maratha Light Infantry or the Jangi Paltan. There I introduced him to Major Sangram Bhosalre (now a brigadier), who is a fifth generation serving officer in the same battalion. This is a great achievement for any battalion. It puts tremendous amount of pressure on the officers to make sure that the name of their ancestors, the name of their parents, never gets questioned. Legacy is the essence of the this Paltan.”

During the 250 year celebrations, veer naaris and family members were felicitated for the supreme sacrifice and one of them was a proud father and grandfather. Naik Dattu Tarte (retd) served in the Jangi Paltan for 17 years and then, his son Sepoy Bajirao Tarte followed his footsteps. Bajirao Tarte, posted in the same 1st Maratha Light Infantry like his father, was martyred in Sri Lanka when the Paltan was posted as a part of the Indian Peacekeeping Forces during Operation Pawan (to take control of Jaffna from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, LTTE, in 1987). What really helps the Tarte family stand apart is that, despite losing one of his sons in battle, they continue to serve the nation. Dattu Tarte’s grandson is also serving in the Army.

Today, the Paltan felicitated Bajirao’s father, Dattu Tarte, during the 250 year celebrations, as a token that his son’s sacrifice will be remembered throughout the ages. Remembering his son, Dattu Tarde, said, “I asked my son to greet my seniors when he goes to Sri Lanka, since he was in the same Paltan as I was. That was the last thing I had told my son before he was martyred.”

