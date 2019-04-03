We will transform India’s realty sector says, Satish Magar, Credai president

Satish Magar, managing director of Magarpatta City, who took over as the national president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), the apex body of private real estate developers on March 31 talks about his vision for India’s realty sector and his task list.

What is your immediate task after taking charge as the national president of Credai?

The first task at hand is to create an organisational structure which will facilitate smooth functioning of Credai. For this we will create five different zones. Each zone will have a zonal secretary. I have proposed to form a council of the past presidents of Credai, so that, their knowledge and experience can be utilised more effectively for the benefit of the sector.

What is your plan for increasing Credai’s presence in the country?

Credai is present in at least 200 cities in 23 states. During my tenure, we will aim to add 100 more cities to this list, wherein the focus of expansion would be more on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Initially we will look at increasing our footprint in southern parts of India.

What would be your priority for the real estate sector?

The two key areas that are on top of my priority list include – building a stronger skilling ecosystem and imparting specialised skill training .After a comprehensive analysis, a roadmap has been chalked which includes training workshops for construction labourers and on-job training. We aim train at least one lakh construction labourers in the next two years. The team will collaborate with bodies like Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) and welfare boards for exploring further opportunities and growth areas. The customised industry partnered skilling programmes will be launched to create a pool of skilled labourers for the real estate sector. Environmental sustainability is also among the key areas of work for Credai. Being an environmentally conscious organisation we wish to plant five lakh trees across India in the next two years.

Will Credai extend help to the budding real estate developers in Pune?

Credai, Pune had started an initiative in the past where established developers stepped forward to mentor the budding real estate developers. This format can be replicated and its scope can be increased for the benefit of the members of Credai.

What about the consistency in statutory compliance?

Credai will engage into policy advocacy with the concerned governmental organisations for uniformity and consistency in policies related to the real estate sector so that things become easier.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:05 IST