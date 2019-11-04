What I commit to do: Will clear encroachments near canals on priority basis, says Bhimrao Tapkir, MLA Khadakwasla

pune

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:27 IST

Bhimrao Tapkir, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate who won from the Khadakwasla constituency in the recently held state assembly elections, says he will work on clearing encroachments near canals in the area in his constituency, so that people do not lose their lives and suffer loss of property due to heavy rainfall like this year.

What will be the first thing on your priority list now that you have won the assembly elections?

In my constituency, there are rural and urban areas and both have different sets of problems, which needs to be addressed accordingly. The one issue that has affected most people this time is the chaos due to heavy rainfall which led to a loss of lives and property. So my priority now will be to clear encroachments near canals so that a similar situation is not witnessed again. The situation is grim in areas like Khed Shivapur and Narhegaon where several people lost their lives due to torrential rains.

What projects are you looking at completing during your term?

The vehicular traffic is increasing day by day, especially in Chandni chowk, the proposal to widen and build a flyover is stuck on paper only, I would like to commence the project at the earliest.

Water supply is erratic in your area, how do you plan to tackle this?

Earlier, areas like Shivne, Uttamnagar and Dhayari were getting water supply seven days of the week, but after being integrated in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits the water supply is only six days a week. I will work on getting water supply daily in these and other areas of my constituency.

What about the DP roads in your area?

There are many DP roads which are yet to see the light of the day, they are thee on paper only, but in reality, even the reservations shown have not been claimed, nor have the authorities worked on acquiring the land, which is what I will work on.