What I commit to do: Will work for development along with residents, says Siddharth Shirole, MLA, Shivajinagar

pune

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:06 IST

PUNE Siddharth Shirole, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who won from the Shivajinagar constituency in the recently held Assembly elections, says he will meet the residents of his constituency, listen to the civic problems they face and work towards finding solutions.

What will be the first thing on your priority list now that you have won the Assembly elections?

I will interact with as many residents as possible in my constituency and listen to their concerns for development in the area and accordingly work in the constituency. Many people complain that once a candidate wins post-elections s/he does not interact with the residents. So, I want to change that notion and work along with them.

How do you plan to do that?

In the coming weeks, I will visit residents in Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Model colony, Range Hills, Gokhalenagar and Deccan Gymkhana. We will take residents’ inputs and suggestions in all the ongoing and upcoming projects.

What other areas would you like to work on?

We will work on completing unfinished projects on a priority basis. The metro project from Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi, as well as PCMC to Kamgar Putla will be my main focus. We will also work on building sewage treatments in housing societies in my constituency, along with expediting 24X7 water scheme.

You had mentioned dealing with traffic congestions in your manifesto?

One of the major problems that the city is facing is of traffic congestions in the area. I hope to work on a flyover near Range Hills, Khadki and levelling of roads.