When 3-yr-old twins lead visarjan procession in Pune, it’s ‘going green’ all the way

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:27 IST

Festive fervour hit a crescendo in Pune on Thursday, September 12, with dhol-phataks across the city leading the way and setting the rhythm for the day-long Ganesh immersion process.

Residents gathered in large numbers at Laxmi road, Kumthekar road and Appa Balwant chowk to get a final glimpse of Bappa.

However, on Kumthekar road, a procession lead by two three-and-a-half-year-old girls caught the eye of many onlookers.

Dressed in the traditional navari saris, twins, Riddhi and Siddhi were seen taking their eco-friendly Ganesh idol on their battery-operated toy bikes.

People started surrounding the twins, to get a glimpse of the unique farewell. People also toolk pictures with the twins and they received a massive applause.

Dr Milind Sampgaonkar, father of Riddhi and Siddhi said, “For the past decade, I used to carry the 35-kg Ganesh idol in my hand for the immersion. However, for the past two years we have been using electric toy cars and bikes. My twin daughters love the Ganesh festival and hence we decided to let them lead the procession.”

Kirti Sapgaonkar, mother of girls said, “I had a detailed discussion about the immersion procession with my daughters and explained the traditional aspect of wearing a navari sari.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:25 IST