Why did DSK not sell his property between 2015-2017, questions public prosecutor

pune Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The public prosecutor questioned Pune-based builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), his wife Hemati and his son Shirish in the case filed against them for cheating investors and asked the realtor why he did not sell a part of his property and repaid the investors while he had the chance.

The question was raised by advocate Pravin Chavan who is the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case.

“They say (DSK and family members) they were in talks with Godrej about the sale of their properties for Rs 100-150 crore. Between 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, why did they not finish it, or even sell it to any other buyer in the market?” questioned Chavan.

He was arguing on Saturday against the bail application filed by defence lawyer advocate Shrikant Shivade. They were arguing in the court of additional sessions judge Jayant N Raje.

Advocate Shivade had also claimed that no investor repayment was defaulted upon till 2017. To that special public prosecutor, Chavan said that the company has been defaulting in one form of payment or the other, including some taxes, since 2008.

The 70-year-old DSK, his wife, who is in her late 60s, and their son are lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail for two years now. They were booked and arrested in a case of cheating investors under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act based on over 30,000 complaints received by the Pune police. Similar cases were filed against DSK, his family members and related companies in other parts of Maharashtra as well.

Three others named in the case - Tanvi Kulkarni, Swaroopa Kulkarni, and Ashwini Deshpande - approached the court with an anticipatory bail application.

Advocate Shivade made a submission in the court on Saturday citing various grounds upon which DSK should be granted bail. The argument in the bail application will continue on Monday.

