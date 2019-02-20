Wife, her parents booked for driving man to commit suicide in Yerawada

A woman and her parents were booked for allegedly driving her 35-year-old husband to commit suicide. The deceased was identified as Shrikrushna Rakhmaji Awsare, 35, a resident of Prison Press Colony in Yerawada. Awsare hung himself on Monday. Arun Awsare, the deceased’s brother, filed a complaint at Yerawada police station on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Karuna Awsare (the deceased’s wife), 29 and her parents Tuljabai Darvesh and Bhagwan Darvesh.

According to the complainant, Karuna and Arun got married in 2012. However, Karuna would force Arun to clean house and cook food daily, forcing him to take the extreme step.

According to police sub-inspector Amol Waghmare, who is investigating the case, Awsare was a clerk at the jail press.

“The statements of the accused were recorded. However, no arrests have been made so far. A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the family,” Waghmare said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:48 IST