Winter takes its curtain call, day temps spike as summer sets in: IMD

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:22 IST

Thunderstorms and hail will continue for the next 24 hours in central Maharashtra and Marathawada region, states India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather, IMD said, “For Pune city and district, there will be partly cloudy weather for the next couple of days with the maximum temperature in the range of 36 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.”

According to Kashyapi, these temperatures indicate that the nights will not be comfortable, with winter making an exit and Pune witnessing beginning of summer.

Kashyapi states that light to moderate rain/thundershowers will be observed over Vidarbha, with 2 mm of rainfall registered in Wardha, Vidarbha. Due to strengthening of anti-cyclone over Bay of Bengal and consequently moisture feeding over east and adjoining central India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha during March 19-22; over Jharkhand during March 20-22 and over Gangetic West Bengal during March 21-22 . While thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/hail/gusty winds (speed reaching 30- 40 kmph) is likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during March 18-21.

According to Kashyapi, “We have issued thunderstorm and hail warning in central Mahrashtra adjacent to Marathwada, besides a 24 hour warning for south Konkan which will have isolated rain with thunder storm.”