With entire Pune, PCMC containment zones, police pull out all stops to enforce lockdown strictly

pune

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:35 IST

A day after entire Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were declared as containment zones by the respective city administrations, the police issued fresh orders bringing in more restrictions in the region as part of the government’s efforts to limit the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

The curfew, according to an order issued by Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, came into effect across the city at 2pm on Monday following which most areas where there was limited movement, were completely deserted. Similar orders were also issued by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi on Sunday night. Both the orders will be valid until midnight of April 27.

“These orders will be applicable in parts of the city which were not mentioned in the earlier list of containment zones,” read a part of joint CP Shisve’s order. On April 7, a few locations in four police station jurisdictions were declared as containment zones. One week later, on April 15, 28 new containment zones were declared.

The order from the police issued under Section 144(1) (3) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Pune was preceded by Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad’s announcement late on Sunday declaring the entire Pune city as a containment zone.

Even as civic chief’s order was in effect, people were found roaming in their areas in the name of purchasing essential commodities in many parts of the city during the first half. Long queues were seen especially at vegetable and grocery shops. As per the order, shops of essential commodities will be open for limited hours. “There were 383 cases of violations (under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code) in Pune city on Monday while there have been 9,432 cases reported since March 19,” said deputy commissioner of police, crime, Bachchan Singh.

However, post 2pm when fresh orders of the police came into effect, roads looked completely deserted in Sadashiv peth, Satara road and NIBM road areas.

Satish Desai, former corporator, said that despite the lockdown, he had seen many people roaming on the roads till Monday morning in the peth areas, which has already been sealed by the authorities. “I stay near SP College area and there were numerous vehicles on the roads, but since Monday afternoon, the police has taken complete control. Hardly anyone has been seen roaming on the roads with police officials taking care that people do not step out of their homes.”

Hanumant Pawar, who stays neer Teen Hati chowk, said, “From our locality, where people mostly live in chawls, the urban poor used to spend the day on the footpaths. Monday afternoon, every one stayed indoors.”

Municipal commissioner Gaikwad said that as the areas had been sealed on Sunday midnight, some people were not aware of it and as a result there was some crowding on the streets. “However, police and civic staff would ensure that in the coming days that there is no unnecessary movement of people on the roads. I am also appealing to the citizens to not panic for essential commodities as the supply is enough. Those who step out daily to buy essential good should cooperate and buy supply to last a week. Residents should join the fight against Covid-19 as administration is taking these steps in their interest.”