Woman caught for smuggling gold worth Rs 90.44 lakh at Pune airport

Customs officials arrested a woman at the Pune airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 90.44 lakh on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Danatas Juenca John, who arrived in Pune from Dubai by SpiceJet flight SG 52. During the search of the passenger, four polythene bags containing gold in paste form was recovered. The polythene bags were concealed by means of a support belt around her waist, said customs officials.

The customs department maintained that the gold recovered from the passenger was seized under reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled in India and hence liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In her statement recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962, the passenger admitted the possession, carriage, concealment and recovery of the said gold under seizure and further investigation is underway.

In another recent incident of smuggling at the Pune airport, the customs department had arrested a man who tried to smuggle gold worth Rs 11 lakh on the Dubai-Pune SpiceJet flight on Thursday.

The team of officers who participated in the operation included KR Rama Rao, deputy commissioner; Harshal Mete, deputy commissioner; SS Khaire, SV Zarekar, Satish Sangle, Bhagwan Shinde, Sangeeta Bali – all superintendents; Sushma Jadhav, Rajendra Meena, Shivaji Valu, Deshraj Meena-all inspectors and head havaldar SS Nimbalkar.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:30 IST