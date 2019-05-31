Post agony of eight miscarriages, woman delivers at Pune hospital

Nozia Sayyed

After eight failed attempts and 18 years, a couple was blessed with a baby boy delivered successfully at a city hospital recently.

Anita Tripathi, a 35-year-old homemaker, suffered from four miscarriages and saw four early neonatal deaths. The 30-week premature baby is under observation at the neonatal care unit of Motherhood hospital. Tripathi said, “We waited for 18 years, now our family is complete.”

Talking on the rising cases of miscarriages and abortions, city doctors claimed that proper treatment and healthy lifestyle increases chances of full-term pregnancy. Dr Sanjay Gupte, former president of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI) and director of Gupte Hospital, said, “I had handled a case where a woman successfully delivered after having 11 failed pregnancies. She suffered miscarriages, but with proper treatment she delivered the baby at our facility. Cases of failed pregnancies are often misdiagnosed or taken as infertility, but could be a case that needs proper diagnosis.”

“We often come across cases of four miscarriages. Doctors need to be watchful and pick up the cause early so that the woman’s condition can be diagnosed and treated,” said Gupte.

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, head of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and gynaecology department, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “I handled a case where the patient delivered after 12 miscarriages and abortions. We diagnosed her condition and helped her baby survive in the womb and also helped in treating her condition.”

According to Dr Tandulwadkar, in such cases often the underlying cause is ignored and it leads to miscarriages and abortions, making the woman weaker. Many a times the cause is immunological and often uterus becomes weak. “There is also a condition named thrombophilia where blood clots are formed stopping the growth of the foetus leading to miscarriages which not many know or diagnose. In such cases, a woman is needed to undergo treatment as soon as she conceives so that the blood clot formation can be treated, hence early diagnosis,” she said.

Couples who face more than four failures should get checked for underlying causes and get treated to enjoy hassle-free parental bliss, she added.

Dr Rajeshwari Pawar, consultant gynaecologist and foetal medicine expert at Motherhood hospital where Tripathi underwent treatment, said, “We tried to assess the problem, but we believe that it was her cervical incompetence. In such cases, due to incompetence the babies are born prematurely. In this case too we did try to help her with healthy pregnancy, but the baby was delivered at week 30. The baby was then shifted to NICU and was under observation up until a few days ago and was treated for his prematurity. The baby is now healthy.”

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:41 IST