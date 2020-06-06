Woman held for helping paramour steal Rs 1.74 crore from husband’s house

pune

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:00 IST

A local court in Pune remanded a woman to police custody on Saturday, for aiding her ex-boyfriend in thefts worth Rs 1.74 crore from her husband’s residence in Bibvewadi.

The arrested woman is in her 30s and lived with her husband and in-laws in Bibvewadi. The police are on the lookout for the paramour.

A complaint was lodged by the brother-in-law of the arrested woman. The family runs a business of spice-mixes (masala).

“The woman was married since 2016 and had known the paramour, who is now on the run, from before the wedding. The reason behind the theft is being investigated. She will be police custody till June 9,” said assistant police inspector KB Pavase of Bibvewadi police station who is investigating the case.

According to the complainant, on May 31, as the family was heading to Kothrud, the woman allegedly helped the man enter the house, and steal a bag containing Rs 1 crore. She helped him by giving information about where the spare house keys had been kept. She also pivoted or shut down four-five close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in and around the house.

The woman had allegedly been helping the man for the past 11 months by slipping him jewellery from the house from time-to-time. She had allegedly aided in thefts of gold and diamond jewellery, cash, and gold coins, said police.

However, the thefts came to light only when a bag containing Rs 1 crore cash disappeared from the house, according to the complaint submitted to the police.

The total theft, over the past 11 months, is estimated to be worth Rs 1,74,40,000, according to the police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bibvewadi police station.