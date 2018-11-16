Woman living with partner in Pune jumps off 5th floor to death

A 23-year-old commerce student jumped to her death from the house where she lived with her 25-year-old partner. Both natives of Aurangabad, they had moved to the city over a year and a half ago.

Assistant police inspector Ajitkumar Khatal of Sangavi police station, said “We have recorded the man’s statement, we will also record statements of the victim’s mother and uncle. “While the man belonged to the Nhavi caste, the girl was of the Maratha caste. Their families were against the match, the man told the police. While the man worked in a city-based multinational company, the victim had undertaken a master’s course through correspondence.

“He had told the victim that he has agreed for an arranged marriage,” API Khatal said. The two lived on the fifth floor from where she jumped on Wednesday evening after which she was rushed to the hospital. However, she was declared dead. Her body was taken to Aundh hospital for post-mortem.

The girl’s death was recorded as an accidental death report at Sangvi police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

