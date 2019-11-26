Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband in Hadapsar

pune

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:41 IST

A woman and her paramour were arrested for killing the woman’s husband and storing the body in a room in their house in Hadapsar, Pune.

The deceased man, identified as Ayyaz Ibrahim Shaikh, 31, was a resident of Satyagopal Society in Vaishnavi City, Adarshnagar, Uruli Devachi.

The arrested woman has been identified as Heena Ayyaz Shaikh, 23, who lived with her husband, while the other accused has been identified as Mohsin Samad Shaikh, 29, a resident of Dattanagar in Katraj, Pune.

The murder came to light after the residents of the building reported foul smell emanating from the house. “They killed him on November 20 while he was sleeping. His throat was slit with a sickle. We received the communication on November 22 after the neighbours were alerted by the smell (which emanated from the rotting body),” said assistant police inspector HB Khopade of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

The sickle was sourced by Mohsin and has been recovered by the police. The woman and her paramour were found on November 23 in a house in Surakshanagar area of Hadapsar. The two have been remanded to police custody till Saturday by a local court.

“The deceased was an autorickshaw driver and he had been married for six years. Mohsin was his friend,” said API Khopade. The police suspect that the woman was having an extramarital affair with Mohsin for over two years.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4 (25) of the Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) along with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at the Hadapsar police station.