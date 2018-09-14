Woman professional alleges forced termination by ADP

Pune: A 29-year-old woman professional working with an IT firm on Monday has filed a complaint with the labour commissioner’s office alleging summary termination-cum-forceful resignation. The woman had earlier lodged a police complaint against a male office colleague claiming alleged character assassination by him. Instead of taking action against the accused, ADP Private Ltd, where she worked in Pune, made her a victim of termination, she stated in her complaint. Meanwhile, the Hadapsar police had registered a non-cognisable complaint in the case on July 27.

The complaint, dated September 10, addressed to the labour commissioner stated, “I have been fighting the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) incident with my HR for last one and a half month against a fellow team member for passing rumours and inappropriate messages against my character. Finally, they have kept the person in the office and asked me to resign that too forcefully and told me we cannot keep you in the company. I had confronted the accused by calling him and also abused him as he was doing character assassination. I am, hence, fighting for my dignity as it was forceful termination. They trapped me in a room and did not let me go unless I signed the resignation letter on a blank paper.”

The woman in her complaint at Hadapsar police accused the male colleague stating that he was jealous of her progress, carried innuendo campaign against her and threatened to ruin her life.

“I need justice for the torture I have faced which has given me mental trauma affecting my health. The HR people forced me to resign on a blank paper and told me that the firm cannot keep me in the office. All my hard work for the office has been disregarded as I was one of the high performing employees. The HR and POSH team is protecting the person who has harassed me and instead made me a victim of injustice,” the complainant told Hindustan Times.

In an email response, ADP stated, “As a matter of policy, ADP routinely does not comment on specific issues surrounding an associate’s departure. We treat all of our associates with courtesy and respect and, in this instance, believe that the associate received due process from ADP through the date of her departure.”

