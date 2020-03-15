Woman, two others booked for alleged gang rape during ‘TV audition’ in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 16:32 IST

A woman is among the three people who have been booked in a case of gang rape registered by the Pune police based on a complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman from Mumbai.

The complainant had been allegedly called to a hotel in Vimannagar to give an audition for a television series. The complainant told the police that the incident took place on February 9. The woman who used to work in a beauty parlour is currently unemployed, according to her statement.

The complainant was allegedly approached by a woman identified only as Chhaya in Mumbai. Chhaya told the complainant that she could help the complainant get a role as an actress in a television series. However, the woman allegedly told her that she would have to travel to Pune to meet the director and producer.

In her statement, the complainant said that she was brought to Pune in a private taxi and was taken to room 402 of a hotel around midnight on February 9. Two men, who identified themselves as the producer and director and asked her for sexual favours for the role, which she refused, she has told the police.

However, as she tried to leave, the accused woman hit her on the hand with a beer bottle and enabled the men to take turns in sexually assaulting the complainant.

The police are now looking for the three involved in the case and are verifying the complaint. Assistant police inspector (API) JC Mujawar of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 376(D) (gang rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vimantal police station against the three accused on Saturday.