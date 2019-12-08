Woman, two sons, paramour booked for murder of husband in Pune

pune

A woman, her two sons, and a man who she is allegedly having an affair with, have been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for killing the woman’s husband. The family tried to pass off the murder as an accident.

The deceased, identified as Damodar Tukaram Phalke, 47, a resident of Gajanan Society, Gahunje, suffered from leprosy, the police said.

The wife has been identified as Damini Phalke, and the man who she is allegedly having an affair with, has been identified as Rajesh Suresh Kurup, 45, a resident of Gajanan Society, Gahunje. Kurup is a businessman and also owns an apartment in Ganga Satellite Society, Wanowrie.

The elder son has been identified as Vedant Phalke, while the other son was a minor, according to the police.

Kurup and Vedant were arrested by Unit 5 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch on Sunday. The minor son has been apprehended, said officials.

According to the statement given by Kurup, the deceased suffered from leprosy, which in turn led to an unpaid debt of Rs 12,00,000 for the wife. Damini was afraid of Damodar’s medical condition, which is mildly contagious.

Damini, who owns a restaurant called Vighnaharta Hotel in Marunji is yet to be arrested, said police.

“We found a body along the service road near Pune-Mumbai Expressway on November 23. Based on the statement by the deceased’s son, we had lodged an accidental death report. We found suspicious injuries on his head and awaited the post-mortem report that arrived on Saturday,” said senior inspector Amar Waghmode of Talegaon police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The three- Kurup, Vedant and the minor, were handed over to the Dehu road police station by the crime branch officials. The police are still on the lookout for Damini.

Kurup and Vedant were produced in a local court on Sunday, while the minor boy was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board.

How it all unfolded

Damodar Tukaram Phalke, 47 arrives at his wife’s restaurant- Vighnaharta Hotel in Marunji at 11pm on November 22. Phalke, his sons, Vedant and a minor boy and his wife, have dinner at the restaurant.

Post dinner, the family leaves the restaurant on three different two-wheelers. Phalke is on a black and green Hero Passion Pro, Vedant on another two-wheeler and the wife and minor son on a separate two-wheeler, according to police.

Vedant and his mother keep updating Kurup, who is having an affair with Phalke’s wife, about their location. When the family reaches a turn near Godrej company, Kurup, hits Phalke’s two-wheeler with his Suzuki Celerio car.

When Kurup checks on Phalke, he is still alive. Kurup, then, takes a carjack from his vehicle and hits Phalke.

Kurup and Damodar get involved in a physical fight, then both fall to the ground. This is when; Vedant allegedly takes a stone and bludgeons his father to death, according to the police.

The next day, the three family members go to Phalke’s workplace and pretend to look for him and also call up their neighbour for help

The family, along with the neighbour, find the body near the murder spot and report it as an accident, said police officials.