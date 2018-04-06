Worker installing solar panels on roof of Pune school falls to death

A worker, installing solar panels on the roof of a school, fell to his death on Thursday morning. The deceased worker was identified as Rajauta Ali, 23, a native of West Bengal working in Pune.

Ali was working on the roof of the Victorious Kidss Educares school, which follows the international baccalaureate system of education. The police rushed to the spot and secured the area to find that Ali was wearing a safety belt and helmet.

“He has been working here along with other labourers since March 24. He had the required safety gear. In fact, he was still wearing it,” said Mangesh Manohar, human resource manager of the school, three hours after the incident. Ali was working with various other workers who were employed through a labour contractor by the solar company.

Ali’s body was sent for post mortem to the Sassoon General Hospital. The police said that the advance report of the post mortem blamed a head injury for his death. Ali, who worked as a contract labourer, lived in Bhima Koregaon and travelled to Pune from there everyday. His body was claimed by his brother, who also lives in the district.

The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector (PSI) Sandeep Salunkhe of Chandannagar police station. The police recorded statements of the school authorities as well as the solar panel vendor.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. Upon further investigation we will decide whether a case needs to be filed. His safety belt was broken as per our observation,” said PSI Salunkhe.

The incident happened two weeks after Mansi Vishal Dabhade, 28, a resident of Erandwane fell to her death from the sixth floor of a building under construction. On February 27, Anika Devrat Tomar, 2, fell to death from the ninth floor of her residence in Chinchwad.