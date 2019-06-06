World Environment Day: Punekars get down to earth with green message

The city witnessed a host of programmes organised on World Environment Day, June 5, with residents, NGOs and all highlighting the need to keep the environment safe.

At least 150 cyclists, professionals and amateurs, participated in a cycle rally from Shaniwarwada to Fergusson college road. Cyclists were spreading the message of forest conservation. Tulsi seeds were also distributed to people along the way.

While Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative, an environmental sustainability initiative celebrated World Environment Day, with the aim to spread awareness against littering.

A cleanliness drive was successful in covering vast areas of the city and gathering an overwhelming response from volunteers across eminent institutions, such as the Indian Air Force (Aero Space Safety Section), Central Industrial Security Forces and Pune Municipal Corporation. A four-hour long cleanliness drive was held in Khulewadi, with citizen participation.

The Universal Barbecue Restaurant in Hinjewadi made a replica of the world with pulses, grains to spread the message of saving the world. ( HT PHOTO )

‘Amanora Park Town’ celebrated by inaugurating a “temple of environment’, with water as the theme.

An environmental awareness rally that began from Amanora school with 500 participants, reached the temple of environment at the Central Green, where an environment protection pledge was take. This was followed by a street play on the theme.

Equitas Small Finance Bank, held a plant sapling distribution campaign to encourage customers to plant for a better future.

Indus Health Plus, conducted a public awareness drive ‘Breathe Healthy Stay Healthy’ campaign to encourage commuters to protect the environment and keep it clean, green and healthy, with at least 70 enthusiastic employees of Indus Health Plus, educated commuters at major traffic signals like Nal Stop, Deccan, University, and Balgandharva with sign boards, placards and banners about the need to take measures to stop pollution.

The environment day cycle rally from Shaniwarwada to FC road gets going, drawing cyclists of all ages. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, too, announced a 360 degree model for sustainable management of multi-layered plastic (MLP) packaging waste in Pune, in partnership with Swach, and with cooperation from the PMC.

The multi-layer plastic waste storage facility was launched in Uruli Devachi, with a capacity to handle 200 MT of MLP waste per month. Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner; DS Molak, joint commissioner; Chitranjan Dar, ITC Limited; Harshad Barde, general secretary of the waste pickers union; Lakshmi Narayan, Swach; and Madhav Jagtap , deputy commissioner of solid waste management were present on the occasion.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 15:23 IST