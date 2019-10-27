Your space: Do the right thing; just deliver on your promises, say Pune residents

pune

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 16:49 IST

With the assembly elections now over, it is time for the leaders whom we voted for to deliver on the promises they made to the residents of Pune. While conducting rallies, the leaders gave a clear indication that economy is top priority. The new chief minister can rejuvenate the economy by bolstering agriculture growth and infrastructure development. The next priority should be reforms in the educational sector. Life skills, such as adventure, should be inculcated in the education system. As an adventurist, I firmly believe adventure syllabus should be the mainstay of the primary education in Maharashtra. The third priority should be promoting sports. I feel projects like “Khelo India” needs to empower the sports teachers/ trainers/ coaches, along with sportspersons. The government also needs to work on the disaster management system of the state and should also maintain and protect the forts in the state.

Umesh Zirpe

Ensure equal water supply

The newly elected MLAs must learn and understand their role as lawmakers who are representing the well-being of their constituency. The elected MLAs must solve the issue of the Bhama Askhed pipeline. The political bickering with regards to this project is denying water supply to north east Pune where the population is at least 14.5 lakh. The government must create and implement an integrated water policy for equal distribution and supply. The elected leaders must approve sanitation bye-laws for systematic segregation. Hawkers in the city need to be re-located and penalty on encroachers should be high.

Qaneez Sukhrani

Make footpaths pedestrian-friendly

One of the major problem is Maharahstra is the shortage of quality water, be it for drinking or other purposes. Solving the water issue should be top priority as it is a basic need. The second priority should be to create a business-friendly atmosphere. A lot of foreign companies are looking to set up business in India, however they prefer other states like Gujarat and Haryana where there is low cost of capital and less paper work. Maharashtra needs to ease its laws and give opportunities to others for setting up business in the state. Hawkers encroaching footpaths should be given a dedicated plan to run business so that they don’t cause inconvenience to residents.

Ankit Rungta

New education policy needed

The government needs to work on the education system of the country. We need to design our own system rather than following the systems of other countries. Agriculture subject should be included from Class 5 onwards. The government should also work to create job opportunities for youth and develop infrastructure in the state. There must be an online feedback system where the voters can review the work of their MLAs.

Rupesh Paygude

Synchronise economy and ecology

Since the BJP government has been re-elected, it is a great opportunity for them to complete long-term projects that they envisioned in 2014. The main focus should be economic development. The country is facing the worst-ever slowdown. Ecology has now become a crucial issue. Farmers are being crushed between ecology and economy. Hence, the government should synchronise them both. If economy works for ecology, it will be always beneficial. The government should also work towards quality education.

Rohan Marne

Need more public spaces

With Pune becoming a concrete jungle there is a need for the government to create more public spaces like playgrounds and gardens. The second priority should be employment opportunities. The state government must give opportunities for big companies to set up base in Pune. The third priority should be to make education affordable.

Micky Aigner

Focus on traffic management, roads

As a marketing professional, I have to waste my productive time in traffic. Traffic is one of the biggest issues in Pune. The government must construct flyovers to decongest traffic. There should be a high penalty for violators. The BJP has initiated “Samruddhi Mahamarg” which will connect Mumbai to Nagpur. We need more such projects that ensure city-to-city connectivity. This will help increase business. The government should also focus on privatisation.

Amol Patil

Agriculture sector should be given top priority

The elected government needs to invest in agriculture. Growth of irrigation, infrastructure, improvement in market supply chain and fair market prices to produce is essential to revive rural economy. The second priority should be inducing positivity in the industrial sector. Though we are rising in ease of doing business index, its effects are yet to be seen on ground. Lastly, quality education is still missing in the country and the government must induce new educational reforms.

Saurabh Gandhe

Provide relief to drought-affected victims

The Devendra Fadnavis regime faced criticism over its policies towards drought-hit provinces in Maharashtra. Developmental issues need immediate attention while farmer grievances remain unheard. The incoming government is likely to have a handful with the longstanding agrarian distress in the state. Marathwada, Vidarbha and several parts of western Maharashtra have been affected by drought and floods which are critically hampering the agricultural sector. Employment remains the next big issue. The party coming to power will be entrusted with creating new jobs and downsizing unemployment in the state.

Tuhin Deb

Give subsidies to startups

The government must give subsidies to new businesses and people who are interested in launching startups. The government should also fill vacancies in the government sector. Most departments are unable to carry out their works because they are short-staffed.

Saurabh Rapartiwar

Improve healthcare system

The government should work to improve the healthcare system in the country. The condition of government hospitals is pathetic. Hospitals should run on public-private basis. The government should fulfil the promises they made during their political rallies. Law and order situation in the state needs to be improved.

Anoop Panjwani

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 16:48 IST