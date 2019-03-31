Your Space: Punekars share cool ways to beat the heat

My son just finished his Class 10 board exam which was as hectic for me as it was for him. It is summer time and swimming is a way to cool off from the scorching heat. To deal with fatigue and hot sun, a few of my friends and I have decided to join swimming classes. We have taken the service of a trainer who charges monthly and he will teach us in one of our residential society pools. Whether you’re dipping your toes in the water for the first time or diving in the pool, swimming is a lifelong skill and hence, I have chosen the activity. Swimming also gives me the kind of workout that I have been looking for. What better way to exercise and beat the heat together. There’s nothing better than jumping into water on a hot summer day.

Shilpa Jethwani

Make juices from vegetables grown in garden

I have a garden outside the back entrance of my house where I grow a few vegetables. This year, I came across lemons which had an orange flavour to it. That inspired me to try something new. While I do not know how to get the orange flavour, I’ve sown seeds from the lemons that I bought from the market in the ground outside my house. I will use these lemons and other vegetables of my garden to make different dishes and juices for the summer. Gardening is also a perfect summer sensory activity for children to integrate sensory input and strengthen motor skills.

Rekha Chavan

Natural tricks to cool your body

The scorching summer heat is hard on our bodies and moods, besides high electricity bills. Don’t let the rising mercury get you down. We live in a bachelor house where investing in comforts like air conditioners is a monetary burden. On my mother’s advice, I have bought jute curtains which I will soak in water and put it up against the window from where the sun directly enters the house. It has an almost magical cooling effect. It lasts until it is dry. It creates a mess on the floor, but the spilled water dries up quickly.

Nidhi Tiwari

Refreshing healthy drinks

There are plenty of ways to cool home without air conditioning. We are a family of four working people. Hot summer days call for refreshing drinks. We usually spend the summers drinking cool water from an earthen pot and consume a lot of ice cream. This year we are trying to avoid ice creams and instead plan to opt for soaked watercress seeds and flax seeds as they are a healthy option to cool off. We will also try to make some home-made popsicles that are healthy and refreshing.

Shobha Shinde

Uninterrupted gaming sessions

I have recently finished my Class 10 exams. This is an exciting time for me. I have been actively participating in long distance running and karate events at my school. With summer coming up, I’m looking forward to dedicating more time to practice these physical activities. I will also engage in swimming, trekking and hiking. I have also planned a trip with my friends. I’m also looking forward to uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Nisarg Patil

Spending summers indoors

With the scorching heat, it is very difficult to step out of the house during the afternoon. A lot of people throng to cooler destinations, however, these destinations become overcrowded and the ticket rates are high as it is the holiday season. This year we plan to stay at home and spend some quality time with our family members. We have asked our relatives to join in the fun at home. We also plan to gorge ourselves on ice creams, mangoes and faloodas this summer.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar

A trip to Matheran

A trip to Matheran is the best way to enjoy the summers with the family. You can visit the hill station any time of the year as it has a charming and calm weather that bewitches tourists. However, the best time to visit the place is during the summers. Matheran is a traffic-free zone and gives you some time away from the city’s vehicular rush.

Anoop Panjwani

Keep your skin hydrated

Always use sunscreen in summer. Skin care is of utmost importance during this season. Skin dehydration is common, so use moisturisers which are gel based. Aloe vera gel is a good option to keep you skin cool and clean. Use of cool water to clean your face and eyes will help stay away from common dust and pollution. Having a clean and fresh diet is also important. Include fresh fruits and salads in your diet. Also, liquids like lime juice, cucumber water and similar fresh juices should be a part of your food intake.

Dr Nina Kawaljit

Take care of your pets too

While we are ensuring that we stay away from the harsh sun and stay hydrated. It is important that we take precautions for our pets too. Pets can get dehydrated too. Ensure their water bowl is always filled with cold fresh water. Never leave your dog unattended. Your pet might not eat as much during the summers, so avoid eggs and red meat and instead include fresh fruits like bananas, apples and oranges along with cooling foods like buttermilk.

Harshal Kuwar

