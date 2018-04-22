11-year-old schoolgirl, woman killed in Bathinda road rage incident

In a case of road rage, a schoolgirl and a woman were killed after a Maruti 800 car they were travelling in was hit by a Hyundai Verna from rear near Goniana Kalan, 25km from district headquarters, police said on Saturday.

Four more girl students have sustained injuries in the accident that took place at 8.30am, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta (11), a student of Class 6, and Kaushlya Devi (45), both residents of Goniana. The injured girls are Amandeep Kaur, Kaushlya’s daughter Sneha, Pooja and Mansa Devi.

The girls, students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Goniana, along with Kaushlya, were on their way to Nathana to appear in the entrance test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Police said occupants of Verna (HR-51-AC-9697) Sandeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh had heated exchange of words with Maruti (DL-8-CLA-1493) driver Gora Singh of Aklia Kalan.

“Following this, Sandeep rammed his car into Maruti from the rear in a fit of rage,” said Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Narbir Singh. He said police were investigating.

Police have booked Sandeep and Sukhdev, both residents of Jandwala village in Bathinda, under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Kaushlya’s relative Chiman Lal’s complaint. The duo is yet to be arrested.