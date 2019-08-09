e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

15 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred 15 IAS officers with immediate effect.

punjab Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh .
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh .(Hindustan Times Photo )
         

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred 15 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Kalpana Mittal Baruah, additional chief secretary (ACS), technical education, and principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, has been given the additional charge of cooperation department. Vini Mahajan, ACS, investment promotion, industries and commerce and information technology, will also look after governance reforms and public grievances. She also had the charge of housing and urban development departments, which will now be looked after by Ravneet Kaur.

Roshan Sunkaria has been posted as ACS-cum-financial commissioner, forests and wildlife. VK Janjua is the new principal secretary, labour whereas Kirpa Shankar Saroj is now principal secretary, social justice, empowerment and minorities. R Venkat Ratnam has been posted as PS, jails, and Seema Jain as financial commissioner (FC), rural development and panchayats in place in Anurag Verma, who goes as PS, technical education and industrial training, with additional charge of higher education and languages.

KAP Sinha, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, will look after the general administration department (GAD) in addition to his present duties. The charge of GAD was given to Alok Shekhar initially, but he is proceeding on leave. Rahul Bhandari is now secretary, NRI affairs, home affairs and justice.

Veerendra Kumar Meena, secretary, higher education and languages, goes as secretary, printing and stationery, with additional charge of freedom fighters department.

Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, health and family welfare, and in additional project director, National Health Mission. Sibin C, director, industries and commerce, has been given the additional charge of managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:27 IST

tags
more from punjab
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss