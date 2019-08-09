15 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred 15 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Kalpana Mittal Baruah, additional chief secretary (ACS), technical education, and principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, has been given the additional charge of cooperation department. Vini Mahajan, ACS, investment promotion, industries and commerce and information technology, will also look after governance reforms and public grievances. She also had the charge of housing and urban development departments, which will now be looked after by Ravneet Kaur.

Roshan Sunkaria has been posted as ACS-cum-financial commissioner, forests and wildlife. VK Janjua is the new principal secretary, labour whereas Kirpa Shankar Saroj is now principal secretary, social justice, empowerment and minorities. R Venkat Ratnam has been posted as PS, jails, and Seema Jain as financial commissioner (FC), rural development and panchayats in place in Anurag Verma, who goes as PS, technical education and industrial training, with additional charge of higher education and languages.

KAP Sinha, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, will look after the general administration department (GAD) in addition to his present duties. The charge of GAD was given to Alok Shekhar initially, but he is proceeding on leave. Rahul Bhandari is now secretary, NRI affairs, home affairs and justice.

Veerendra Kumar Meena, secretary, higher education and languages, goes as secretary, printing and stationery, with additional charge of freedom fighters department.

Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, health and family welfare, and in additional project director, National Health Mission. Sibin C, director, industries and commerce, has been given the additional charge of managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.

