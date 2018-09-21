15-year-old girl dies in Amritsar, man posing as doctor held

A day after a 15-year-old girl, Simran Kaur, died after allegedly being treated by a ‘doctor’ in Kale Ghanupur village, 10km from Amritsar, the Chheharta police, under the Amritsar commissionate, arrested the physician after he could not provide any proof of his qualification.

The girl’s father, Sonu Singh of the same village, had accused the fake doc Gurwinder Singh aka doctor Bobby of medical negligence. Sonu told the police, “My daughter had fever on Wednesday. I took her to doctor Bobby’s clinic in the village. He put her on glucose drips, a total of eight in all. However, her health deteriorated.”

“When I realised that her condition was worsening, I took her to Navpreet Hospital in Amritsar, but they refused to admit her, saying that they did not have the facilities to treat her,” he claimed, adding that on their way to Escorts Hospital, 15km away, his daughter fell unconscious and died.

Assistant sub-inspector Raj Kumar, of Ghanupur Kale police post, said, “On receiving a complaint, a police team reached Bobby’s clinic and asked him to produce his medical degree or the licence of his clinic. When he failed to do so, we arrested him for posing as a fake doctor.”

Bobby has been booked under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a local court remanded him in police custody for two days.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 12:02 IST