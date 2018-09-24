15-year-old raped by her friend’s juvenile brother in Chandigarh

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend’s brother, also a juvenile, near the Sector 53 gurdwara, in Chandigarh, police said on Sunday.

Both the accused and victim are residents of Badheri village in Sector 54. While the girl has completed Class 10, the boy, who too is the same age, dropped out of school after Class 7 and does odd jobs, said police.

The girl and the younger sister of the accused are friends and the boy frequently visited her at home with his sister, she told police.

Dragged her into bushes

The girl alleged the boy was waiting outside her house around 7pm on Friday and asked to speak to her before taking her to a park near the gurdwara.

After talking briefly the accused attacked her suddenly and dragged her into the bushes and raped her, she said. Later, he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained to anyone and left, the victim alleged.

The girl returned home and told her parents about what had happened,following which she was taken to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

Police received information about the crime on Saturday. A case was registered in the evening under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

No arrest has been made so far.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 12:57 IST