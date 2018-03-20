16-yr-old Chandigarh school girl ends life; blames ‘troubled life’ in suicide note

A 16-year-old girl studying in Class 11 at New Public School, Sector 18, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Tsering Amngmu of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir. Her father is working with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and is posted in Leh while her mother works in a government hospital, said police.

Tsering was staying at a friend’s house. The friend had gone to college when she took the extreme step. Police recovered a suicide note from the victim’s room, in which she has reportedly mentioned that she was committing suicide because of her “troubled life”. She blamed no one in the note, said police.

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said they are probing the exact reason behind suicide. Tsering’s parents have been informed. No case has been registered.