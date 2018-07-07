185-yr-old Gol Kothi near Jalandhar to recover its former glory

The 185-year-old Gol Kothi is set to recover its former glory after lying in shambles for many years. Its restoration work began in November 2017 and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

Spread over nine kanals and nine marlas the building is being renovated under the ‘conservation and adaptive reuse of colonial heritage’ project at an estimated cost of ₹4.98 crore. The task of restoring the heritage building has been assigned to Rajputana Constructions Pvt Ltd, a Rajasthan-based company. The Darbar Hall and Buggy Khana will also be renovated under this project.

The building was declared unsafe by Public Works Department (PWD) a year ago because it had fallen into a state of disrepair.

‘Gol Kothi’ which stands opposite to the official residence of senior superintendent of police (SSP) has a rich history. It was built by Raja Fateh Singh in 1833 and was once the residence of Mahamantris (prime ministers) of this erstwhile princely state.It is also believed that Maharaja Jagatjit Singh spent his formative years in the building in the 1880s.

Skilled labour from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Rajasthan has been hired to repair the building. Project manager Atul said a mixture of redbrick dust, slaked lime and other materials known for their cementing properties are being used to strengthen it.

“It is a time-consuming project and requires great precision as we are trying to retain the original features of the building,” said Ram Labhaya, a skilled labourer from MP.

A PWDofficial said almost 80% renovation the Darbar Hall has been completed while the renovations of Buggy Khana’s are yet to begin.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Tayyab said, “We are repairing damaged buildings under this project as it is our duty to restore and conserve heritage buildings. We aim to complete to work in a time-bound manner."

Director of tourism department Shivdular Singh Dhillon said, “The project is divided into two parts-one is the conservation and second is adaptive reuse. We are trying our best to retain the originality of these building and reuse them in future.”

The Moorish Mosque built by Maharaja Jagatjit Singh is another heritage site which was recently restored under the project. It is an example of Marrakesh architecture and there are only two mosques in the world built in this style.