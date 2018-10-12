2 months on, high speed Tejas Express on Chandigarh-Delhi route yet to hit the tracks

The inclusion of Tejas Express on the Delhi-Chandigarh route in the new timetable of the Railways had generated excitement two months back, but the train’s launch date is yet to be notified.

Tejas Express was earlier expected to be launched on the eve of the Independence Day. It was in 2016 when the announcement regarding Tejas Express, the high-speed train between Chandigarh and Delhi was made.

Dinesh Chand Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, said he is not aware of the date of commencement of the trains and has not received any communication in this regard, even though the timetable for the train has been decided.

When asked if any trials runs for the Tejas Express are being carried out along the route, the DRM said it is not required as the train is already tested and new coaches are ready and have been assembled in Delhi.

The timings of the high-speed train have been uploaded in the “Trains at a Glance” section of the official website of Indian Railways, but a note at the end of the page says “date of introduction to be notified later.”

According to the website, Tejas Express will commute on all days, except Wednesday.

Fare to be 20% higher than Shatabdi

The website states that the basic fare of AC chair car and executive class for Tejas Express will be 1.2 times the basic fare of respective classes of Shatabdi trains. However, inside sources shared that one reason of the delay is the regional political pressure as well since Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is also to be introduced.

Will cut travel time

Equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, 20 coach Tejas Express will run at nearly 160 kmph and will cover the distance in three hours, 30 minutes less as compared to Shatabadi trains plying between the two stations.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 13:00 IST