22-year-old arrested for raping old flame at gunpoint

Police have arrested a Barwala resident for allegedly raping his former girlfriend, who is now married, on gunpoint.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, 22. Police said he had been harassing the 18-year-old woman since she got married in February this year.

They said the accused and the victim were in a relationship before the woman got married and severed ties with him.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that on Sunday, the accused kept calling her repeatedly, and asked her to meet him after he came to know that she was alone at home.

“When she refused, he turned up at her house, and forcibly entered inside. When she asked him to leave, he molested and raped her after pointing a pistol at her,” said sub-inspector Geeta Rani, the investigating officer from the Women Police Station, Panchkula.

“Following the woman’s complaint, Kumar was arrested on Monday and produced before a local court that sent him to one-day police custody. The pistol is yet to be recovered,” she added.

After examining all facts, police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.