25-year-old booked for raping 80-year-old woman in Amritsar

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in a paddy field of a village, 37 km from Amritsar, on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Som, 25, a resident of the same village.

As per the victim, the accused took her to a paddy field near the village’s grain market on the pretext of providing her benefit of a government scheme on Friday night and raped her.

The woman has two daughters and three sons, all of whom are married. She lives with her husband at the village. She said in her complaint, “On Friday evening around 8 pm, the accused visited my home. He told me that money was being distributed under the Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) scheme at a neighbouring village.”

“The accused insisted that I go with him to take the benefit of the scheme. I agreed and went with him on his motorcycle. However, when we reached near the grain market of our village, Som stopped his motorcycle and forcibly took me to a nearby paddy field where he raped me. I shouted but no one heard my voice.”

The victim’s brother said, “After raping my sister, the accused left her there and fled. She borrowed a phone from a passerby and called one of her daughters who lodged a complaint on the 181 helpline.

He said the accused is a drug addict and used to visit the victim’s home often.

As per the victim’s statement, which was recorded by inspector Balwinder Kaur of Rajasansi women cell, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Lopoke police station.

The inspector said, “The woman’s medical examination will be conducted on Monday at Amritsar civil hospital. The accused is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him.”

