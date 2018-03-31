4 of a family among 13 killed in road mishaps

As many as 13 people were killed in six road accidents in Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts on Thursday and Friday.

In Patiala, a couple and their two children were killed on Friday after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on the Shambu-Banur road near Tepla village of Ghanaur sub-division. The incident took place when the family from Shogalpur village was going to pay obeisance at a temple in Panchkula. The deceased were identified as Davinder Sharma (33), his wife Shivani Sharma (32), their daughter Diksha (8) and eight-month-old son Sumit.

The police said Davinder, Shivani and Sumit died on the spot, while Diksha died on her way to hospital. The car driver, Sukhwinder Singh (35), was arrested and a case of negligence and rash driving was registered against him.

In Ludhiana, a speeding truck mowed down an elderly couple to death on the Khanna-Samrala road on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Amrik Singh (60) and his wife Amarjit Kaur of Model Town in Khanna. The onlookers rushed them to a hospital. While Amarjit Kaur died on the way to the hospital, Amrik died while receiving treatment. Police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled the spot.

In Hoshiarpur, a man and his nephew were killed when a speeding truck hit their scooter near Tanda bypass on Friday. The truck driver tried to flee but passersby nabbed him. He was arrested later. They were identified as Varinderjit Singh (44) of Kotla Naudh Singh and his nephew Manrag (12) of Jalandhar. While Manrag died on the spot, Varinderjit succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A case was registered against the truck driver Balwant Singh of Hamirpur in HP.

In Jalandhar district, five persons were killed in three mishaps.

In the first incident, a bike carrying three persons collided with another motorcycle near Chak Hakim late Thursday night. The injured were admitted to hospital but Raj Kumar (28) of Chak Hakim village, Mukesh Kumar (28) of Khotran village, Ajay (22) of Nawanshahr died during treatment. Pawan sustained minor injuries. The police said a sharp-edged weapon and a stolen mobile were recovered from him.

In another incident, Kuldeep Singh of Bhagatpura was crushed to death by a speeding truck when he was crossing the road near the Phagwara bus stand.

Harpreet (25) died when a speeding bus hit his scooter from behind on the Jalandhar-Phagwara road in Jalandhar.

He died on the spot.