Brother hits 45-year-old man dies as brother hits his head with brick in a village near Amritsar

A 45-year-old man died after his brother allegedly hit his head with a brick on Friday night in Mallu Nangal village, 13 km from Amritsar. The incident occurred around 11 pm in the village where the siblings were living with their mother Harbhajan Kaur, 65.

The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh while the accused is his brother Major Singh, 40.

In her complaint with the Raja Sansi police of the district, Harbhajan Kaur said she has three sons. She said Palwinder and Major were living with her in their house in the village while her third son Pawittar Singh has been living in Kapurthala. She said on Friday night when she and Palwinder were sleeping, Major, who was drunk, came and started hitting Palwinder’s head with a brick. As a result , he suffered severe injuries.

She said when she got up and tried to intervene, Major fled from the spot. “I went out to get some medical help, but no one was available at that time. When I came back to the house, I found that Palwinder was already dead.”

Harbhajan Kaur said on Saturday morning when her third son Pawittar came from Kapurthala, they informed the police.

After the police ware informed, station house officer (SHO) Sukhjinder Singh of the Raja Sansi police station reached the spot and started investigations.

The SHO said a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) was registered against the accused, who is absconding.

He said after conducting postmortem of Palwinder, his body has been handed over to Harbhajan Kaur for cremation.