50-yr-old man found dead few hours after abduction in Tarn Taran village

A 50-year- old man was found dead on the outskirts of Dilawalpur village near Amritsar, hours after he was allegedly abducted by five to six armed men, who were in ‘khaki uniforms’, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified has Harjit Singh of Dilawalpur village.

On the complaint of the deceased’s 19-year-old son Amandeep Singh, Goindwal police have booked some unidentified men under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

As per Amandeep, his father was working as a vehicle dealer for last 5 years. “On Tuesday night, I was sleeping at the first floor of my house, while my mother Rajwinder Kaur and father Harjit Singh were sleeping at the ground floor. At around 1:30am, I heard some noises and immediately rushed down. I saw around five to six men, who were in khaki uniforms, some of them were wielding riffles and some had pistols. They were trying to abduct my father, while my mother was intervening. They pushed my mother aside and took away my father in their car.”

“Before leaving the spot, the accused threatened me not to shout,” he said.

He further said, “I immediately called my father’s friend Sultan Singh. As he reached our place, we went to look for my father. Few hours later, we found his dead body in a poll of blood on the outskirts of the village. His legs were tied with a cloth and there were injury marks on his head.”

On getting the information about the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann along with other senior police officials reached the spot and started investigation. He said, “We are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon.”

In-charge of crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran police, Harit Sharma, said, “Currently, we are investigating if the deceased had any enmity with someone.”

Police sources said the deceased’s wife was saying the accused were policemen. The SSP, however, said, “We can tell anything in this regard after investigation.”

Blurb: Deceased’s son said around 5 to 6 unidentified armed men, who were in khaki uniforms, abducted his father on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 21:59 IST