A stall ‘selling peace’ wins hearts at international book fair in Shimla

A unique stall ‘Selling Peace’ set up by the Ahmadiyya mission has become the star attraction at the fourth edition of the international book fair in Shimla at Gaiety Theatre.

The mission has displayed over 200 books endorsing world peace, in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi at the fair. Volunteers at the stall say the mission has translated the Quran into 72 languages, which includes nine Indian languages.

Books on lack of peace in today’s world, written by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and fifth successor of Ghulam Mirza, are being distributed for free at the book fair.

Mohmmad Yusuf Anwar (67), a volunteer at the fair, says, “Our motive is not to sell books but to spread the message of peace. The stall promotes a deeper understanding of Islam and seeks to inspire a concerted effort for lasting peace and spreading the message of humanity.”

Imran Hamnaik (37), a volunteer from Kashmir’s Kulgam, adds, “No religion in the world supports terror. We advocate peace not just in India but all over the world.”

Raman Kumar, a local resident says, “We have seen such a stall for the first time. The books advocating world peace are very inspiring.”

Books exploring contemporary issues such as justice, women rights, loyalty to nation and global peace are also being sold at the stall.