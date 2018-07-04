Air Force veteran thrashed over feeding stray dogs in Panchkula

A street vendor allegedly thrashed a retired Indian Air Force officer over feeding stray dogs in Sector 7 here on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Wing Commander Jagjit Singh (retd), 64.

Singh, who resides with his wife in Sector 7, said he feeds stray dogs on a regular basis. When he visited the spot on Tuesday, the vendor, who was sitting there, allegedly started abusing him.

According to the complaint, the vendor then followed Singh to his house and attacked him with a stick on his head. As the veteran fell unconscious, he was taken to the civil hospital for treatment, said inspector Karambir Singh, station house officer, Sector 5.

On his statement, a case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.