Akal Takht Jathedar calls for strengthening Damdami Taksal

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Wednesday appealed to the Sikh masses to strengthen the Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary, once headed by slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, for the well-being of the Panth.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Thara Sahib built near the Akal Takht at the Golden Temple complex in the memory of ninth Guru Teg Bahadar’s visit to the place, the jathedar appreciated the role of the Taksal in working for the welfare of the ‘Khalsa Panth’.

“Like the Panth, many challenges are being posed to the Taksal as well. So, all should support the Taksal and join in the services being rendered by it to the panth,” he added.

Applauding Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhumma for carrying out ‘Kar Sewa’ (construction with the cooperation of devotees) of the gurdwara, the jathedar added, “Propaganda is being used to create confusion within the Panth. To give a befitting reply to such elements, we should unite and the strengthening of the Taksal is the need of the hour.”

He added that the Taksal had even picked up arms to defend the Sikh faith. In the jathedar’s presence, Dhumma handed over the keys of the gurdwara adjoining the Operation Blue Star memorial, also constructed by the Taksal under ‘kar sewa’, to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal.

Also underlining the role of the Taksal, Golden Temple head granthi (Sikh priest) Giani Jagtar Singh, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode condemned the army action in 1984.

Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh were also present.