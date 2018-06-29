Akal Takht lauds Capt Amarinder’s move to compensate Jodhpur detainees

The highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Akal Takht, on Friday lauded the move of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to disburse the state’s half of compensation to 40 persons who were illegally detained at the Jodhpur jail after being arrested from the Golden Temple premises during Operation Bluestar, carried out by the army against separatist militants.

The CM on Thursday disbursed cheques of the relief amount, half of the approximately Rs 4.5 crore as per a court order, to 40 persons who had won the case. An Amritsar court had made the central and state governments liable to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh each (plus interest) to these persons.

Terming the CM’s move praiseworthy, Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “Like he has come forward to help the Jodhpur detainees, Captain Sahib should also deliver his promise made with the people of Punjab to eradicate the drug menace.” In a press release issued here, he further said deaths caused by the drug overdose have jolted Punjab, “but the state government has failed to eradicate the menace so far”.

He further remarked, “This is happening because persons who are responsible for stopping the drug peddling are acting as drug peddlers. Government should take stringent action against these persons.”

Giving a suggestion, he added, “Apart from this, it is a responsibility of village panchayats as well (to fight drug menace). Panchayats should take measures to stop trade of narcotics in villages. Only joint efforts will be able to uproot drug addiction.”

It is worth a mention here that the Sikh religio-political sphere is dominated by state’s current opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has repeatedly accused the Congress of being anti-Sikh. Though Amarinder is a Congress leader, he had quit the party in protest against the army operation ordered by the Centre’s then Congress regime led by Indira Gandhi.