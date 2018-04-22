Alleging police inaction, rape victim’s parents climb water tank in Abohar

Alleging police inaction in the rape case of their 12-year-old daughter, a couple climbed atop a water tank near the Abohar DSP office on Saturday.

A rape case was registered about a month ago on the complaint of the minor girl against her relative under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

“A month has passed since the registration of the case, but police have taken no action against the accused. Instead, we were sent out of our rented accommodation. The villagers have also boycotted us. There is a political pressure on us to strike compromise with the accused,” the victim’s parents said, and added that they did not find the DSP’s conduct satisfactory.

The minor’s parents climbed down after three hours, when Abohar superintendent of police Amarjit Singh arrived and assured them of taking stern police action against the accused.

However, Fazilka SSP Ketan Baliram Patil rebuffed the allegations of political pressure. “We will also check the role of police personnel, if any,” he said.