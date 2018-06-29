Amarinder Singh gives nod to upgrade Mohali civil hospital

Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave his nod to increasing the number of beds from 200 to 300 at the Mohali civil hospital, as a prerequisite for opening a medical college there as per the norms of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Chairing a high-level meeting here to review the functioning of the state medical education and research department, Singh said the new medical college at Mohali will be made functional at the earliest.

The CM also asked the vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences to take action against non-professional institutions that were running medical courses by duping innocent students. He asked the vice-chancellor to take stern actions such as slashing seats of courses being run by them, besides closing them down.

The CM also instructed the additional chief secretary (health) to immediately take up the issue of opening a satellite centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur, as a 25-acre plot had already been identified in Mallwal Kadim village.

The chief minister directed the finance department to immediately release Rs 65.9 crore for the execution of new works at the Government Medical College in Patiala. Of the total amount, Rs 13 crore will be spent on multi-level vehicular parking, Rs 21 crore on renovation and repair of the TB Hospital in Patiala, and Rs 1 crore for purchase of ambulances.