Armyman’s body found in Amritsar, murder case registered

Police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly killing a 27-year-old armyman here on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Tasbir Singh of Jalal village. Tasbir’s body was found in Fatehpur Rajputan village, 16 km from the district headquarters, on Friday.

He was posted at Military Engineering Service (MES), Bathinda, for last six years.

His brother Jagbir Singh said, “My brother had come on leave for a month from September 5. On Tuesday, he had gone to meet his friends in Amritsar but didn’t return home. We tried to find him everywhere but to no avail.”

Tasbir’s body was found along a road in Fatehpur Rajputan.

Jagbir said, “On Friday, I along with my father Sikandar Singh were looking for Tasbir in Fatehpur Rajputan. At around 4:30 pm, when we reached the village, we found a crowd gathered around a body lying along a road. It was my brother.He has been killed.”

On receiving the information, station house officer (SHO), Jandiala police station, Rajbir Singh, along with a police team reached the spot and started a probe.

The SHO said, “As per preliminary investigations, a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified men.” After conducting the victim’s post-mortem at Amritsar civil hospital, his body was handed over to his family members by the police.

