Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab on October 11 to attend AAP MLA’s wedding

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Thursday to attend the wedding of party MLA from Bathinda (rural) constituency Rupinder Kaur ‘Ruby’.

The wedding function will he held in Bathinda.

His visit comes ahead of AAP’s 22-member core committee meeting scheduled to be held in a week or two to discuss factionalism in the party and chalk out strategy for the 2019 parliamentary elections. They will also take call on new appointments for different party positions.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will arrive in Sangrur around 11am aboard the Shatabdi Express. They will meet Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema here and then move to Bathinda.

After revolt in AAP’s Punjab unit led by Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, it is Kejriwal’s second visit to attend a function. On August 19, he had attended the bhog ceremony of party MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori’s father at Mehal Kalan of Barnala.

“It is a social event and there is nothing political in this visit,” said Harpal Cheema.

“Kejriwal has told us that all 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be finalised by the Punjab unit and he will approve all the names recommended by the core committee,” Cheema said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:23 IST